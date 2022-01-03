Monday January 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
ORLANDO — The Iowa Hawkeyes relied on their defense all season and it came back to bite them in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky put together a late 80 yard touchdown drive to edge the Hawkeyes 20-17. The winning drive started after the Hawkeyes decided against trying to covert a fourth and one in their own territory that could have sealed the win.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, The loss prevented the Hawkeyes from posting a program first four game win streak in bowl games.
A focus of the off-season will be upgrading a struggling offense that kept it from being a truly special season.
Ferentz says a young offensive line made strides at the end of the season.
Iowa finishes with a record of 10-4.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth. The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams were swept by Kirkwood on Sunday afternoon at the NIACC gymnasium in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. Top-ranked Kirkwood raced out to a 57-30 halftime lead on their way to an 89-52 win in the women’s game. Jackie Pippett and Nora Francois each had 12 points to lead NIACC, as they drop to 9-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. In the men’s contest, Kirkwood expanded on a 52-36 halftime lead on their way to a 95-65 decision. Cortaviaus Seales had 16 points while Noah Rigatuso added 11 as NIACC falls to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Both NIACC teams return to conference play with a road trip to Iowa Central on Wednesday night that you can hear on KGLO starting at 5:30.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men return to Big Ten play tonight by hosting Maryland The Terps are 8-4 and this will be their first true road game under interim coach Danny Manning.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who does not think Maryland will be intimidated by playing on the road.
McCaffery feels the Hawkeyes have made progress on defense and in rebounding.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 8 o’clock with the pre-game at 7 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 on Saturday for the Cyclones’ first loss. Baylor never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014. The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who were off to the second-best start in program history after winning two games last season.
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men opened the second half with a 10-0 run and cruised to an 83-61 win on Sunday over Evansville to open Missouri Valley Conference play. It was the Panthers first game since dropping two close games in Hawaii to Liberty and Wyoming prior to Christmas.
That’s Panther coach Ben Jacobson. Evansville swept two games against UNI last season. AJ Green led five Panthers in double figures with 18 points as they improve to 5-7.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 61-56 win over Drake. Garrett Sturtz led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
IOWA CITY — The 21st-ranked Iowa women outscored Evansville 32-13 in the third quarter in a 93-56 win. Hawkeye sophomore Caitlin Clark poured in a career high 44 points.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The game was scheduled after the Hawkeyes had Big Ten games postponed against Penn State and Illinois.
The Hawkeyes were without starters Monica Czinano and McKenna Warnock. Iowa is 7-3 and is scheduled to return to Big Ten action Thursday against Northwestern.
AMES — The 14th ranked Iowa State women outscored West Virginia 22-10 in the opening quarter and rolled to an 88-72 win in their Big 12 opener on Sunday. ISU coach Bill Fennelly.
Ashley Joens had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Cyclones improve to 12-1.