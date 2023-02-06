Monday February 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake BB DH vs. St. Edmond — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 4:50, girls 5:00, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls vs. Charles City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15

CORALVILLE — For the first time since 2006, the Osage boys wrestling team won the Class 2A state dual team championship on Saturday night at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and AM-1300 KGLO. The Green Devils won their quarterfinal round dual 52-18 over Williamsburg, their semifinal dual 43-25 over Mount Vernon, and then beat four-time defending 2A champion West Delaware 37-28 in the championship. Osage coach Brent Jennings says after several recent trips to the state duals without a championship, it was good to capture the title.

Jennings says he likes the new format of doing state duals ahead of the district tournament as well as the new venue.

Jennings told his team after capturing the title that they now have to be ready for the district tournament on Saturday.

Top-ranked Osage will wrestle in the 2A district at Iowa Falls on Saturday. You can hear district tournament reports from all of our area schools starting at 11 o’clock on Saturday on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB.

== The 1A championship went to Don Bosco who beat Wilton 36-25. Top of Iowa Conference member Nashua-Plainfield won the 1A 3rd place match 41-29 over Alburnett.

== The 3A championship was won by Waverly-Shell Rock as they beat Southeast Polk 42-20.

CORALVILLE — Seven area wrestlers placed in the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Friday.

== Top-seed Lilly Luft of Charles City completed her high school career by winning the 130-pound championship with a 9-0 win over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg

== In the 100 pound championship match, Gable Hemann of Osage lost to Kate Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest 5-2

== In the 105 pound final, Mason City’s Layla Phillips lost to Jillian Worthan of Union LaPorte City 10-1

== In the 100 pound third-place match, Mariah Michels of the North Central Trailblazers lost to Mia Kurth of Waukon, being pinned in 4:26

== In the 110 pound third-place match, Jalynn Goodale of Osage lost to Adyson Lundquist of the combined SWAT Valkyrie team from southwest Iowa 10-7

== Kyleigh James of Mason City won the 140 pound seventh-place match, pinning Kaydence Boom of Wilton in 3:31

== Autumn Stonecypher of West Fork lost the 125 pound seventh-place match, being pinned by Eva Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock in 4:29

Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title with 123 points. East Buchanan was second with 113, with Decorah finishing third with 108. Osage finished fifth as a team with 73 points. Mason City finished in 12th place with 59 points.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and Iowa edged Illinois 81-79 to snap a five-game losing streak to the Fighting Illini. Perkins shot 8 of 11 from the floor and missed just one of 16 free-throw attempts. Kris Murray added 19 points and Filip Rebraca 13 for Iowa. Matthew Mayer hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Illinois. Dain Dainja added 17 points and nine rebounds, Jayden Epps had 14 of his 16 in the second half and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 points. Payton Sandfort’s 3-pointer snapped the game’s final tie and Murray added a free throw with 29 seconds left.

AMES — Iowa State played its way back into the Big 12 title hunt with Saturday’s victory over 8th-ranked Kansas. The 13th ranked Cyclones posted a 68-53 win, bouncing back from a second half collapse at Texas Tech.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J.Otzelberger. ISU visits West Virginia Wednesday night. They begin the week 7-3 and in second place in the Big 12.

Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 15 points.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored a career-high 32 points and the Drake Bulldogs took down the Valparaiso Beacons 85-82 on Saturday night in double overtime. The Bulldogs are now 19-6 on the season, while the Beacons moved to 10-15.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Led by Malevy Leons’ 19 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 77-69. The Braves are now 17-8 on the season, while the Panthers dropped to 12-12.

STATE COLLEGE —- The 6th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women shot a sizzling 59 percent and outrebounded Penn State 51-24 in a 95-51 win on the road on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The victory for the Hawkeyes was their eighth straight.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark had another triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes move to 11-1 in the Big Ten.

The win sets up a Thursday visit to 4th-ranked Indiana.

Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 21 points, Ja’Mee Asberry led a key fourth-quarter surge and Baylor defeated No. 12 Iowa State 76-70. Andrews hit a 3-pointer and a three-point play to give Baylor a 62-57 lead with 6:05 left in the fourth. Lexi Donarski scored six points for Iowa State to get the Cyclones within 66-64 before Asberry hit a jumper and a pair of free throws to put the Bears up 70-64 with 1:13 to go. Baylor maintained at least a five-point lead in the final minute. Nyamer Diew led Iowa State with 25 points. Ashley Joens scored 23 and cracked the Top 30 on the Division I career scoring list.