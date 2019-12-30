Monday December 30th Local Sports
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls had planned to play their first game at the new downtown Mason City multi-purpose arena on Saturday night, but those plans were foiled by the winter weather in Minnesota that prevented their opponent Alexandria from traveling on Saturday. The game against Alexandria will be scheduled for a date to be determined. Those who had purchased tickets for Saturday night’s game may use them for this Friday’s home game against Breezy Point. If you had tickets and are not able to attend Friday night’s game, tickets can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular-season home game this season, or can be refunded starting today. The Bulls this weekend will also host Rochester on Saturday night. Both nights’ opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30.
EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS — The NIACC women will play for 5th place later today at the Illinois Central Holiday Classic after dropping their opening game of the tournament on Saturday but bouncing back in the consolation bracket on Sunday. On Saturday, 13th-ranked Bryant & Stratton College of Wisconsin shut down the Lady Trojans in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 19-5 on their way to a 65-59 win. Sierra Morrow had 20 points, nine blocks and eight rebounds to lead NIACC. On Sunday, the Lady Trojans outscored Sauk Valley Community College of Dixon Illinois 54-11 in the middle two quarters en route to a 94-33 win. Freshmen Shinaana Secody and sophomore Autam Mendez both scored 17 points to lead the way for NIACC. The Lady Trojans will face Sinclair Community College of Dayton Ohio at noon today in the fifth place contest.
IOWA CITY — Luka Garza had 23 points as 25th ranked Iowa rolled to a 93-51 win over Kennesaw State on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Backup center Ryan Kriener had a career high 20 points on nine of nine shooting.
Kriener and Garza combined to make 18 of 20 shots in the post.
The win was Iowa’s fourth straight as the Hawkeyes improve to 10-3.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery on the play of Kriener.
Iowa returns to Big Ten play on Saturday afternoon when they face Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia.
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Iowa sophomore center Monika Czinano posted a double-double with 17 rebounds and 16 points in a Big Ten women’s basketball opener Saturday, but the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 78-69, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes (9-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) lost for just the second time since Nov. 20. Czinano, the nation’s field goal percentage leader, was 6 of 8 from the field. Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle scored a game-high 19 points and made 10 of 14 free throws. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored five points and had two steals in 38 minutes of play. Iowa hosts Illinois on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, a game you can hear on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 1:45.
ORLANDO — Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing. Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD. Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards without an interception for Iowa State. The sophomore quarterback was unable to get the Cyclones in the end zone, though, after throwing for 27 touchdowns during the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, giving the Bears a 21-19 victory over Minnesota. The Vikings rested their regulars for the playoffs. Piñeiro finished the season with 11 straight made field goals, and the Bears went 8-8 to dodge what would have been a fifth losing record in six years. David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to cap a strong rookie season for the Bears. Mike Boone rushed 17 times for 148 yards and a score for the Vikings. The Vikings will travel to New Orleans for the opening round of the NFC playoffs this coming Sunday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin scored less than 2 minutes apart early in the third period and the struggling New York Islanders rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1. Semyon Varlamov had 25 saves for New York, which won for the second time in six games. Ryan Donato scored for the Wild, which lost in regulation at home for just the third time in 15 games. Minnesota, which has played a league-high 24 road games, began a stretch of 18 of 23 contests at Xcel Energy Center.