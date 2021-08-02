Monday August 2nd Local Sports
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Wainwright allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one in his 176th career victory. Sosa went 3 for 3, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Dylan Carlson, who also had three hits, and Tommy Edman each doubled twice for St. Louis, which has won four of six. Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost four of five.
TORONTO (AP) — Former Minnesota Twin José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer. Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos allowed five hits. The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings. Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berríos ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.
IOWA CITY — The state baseball tournament wrapped up over the weekend with championship games in Classes 3A and 4A:
== 3A championship — Marion 7, Dubuque Wahlert 6
== 4A championship — Pleasant Valley 14, Johnston 5
IOWA CITY — Former Iowa standout Luka Garza says he appreciates the chance the Detroit Pistons have given him. Garza was taken by the Pistons in the second round with the 51st pick in last week’s NBA Draft.
Garza was a two-time All American and the consensus national player of the year this past season. He closed his Iowa career as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Brian O’Neill has suddenly found himself as one of the senior members of Minnesota’s oft-fluctuating offensive line. He’s starting just his fourth NFL season, in the final year of his rookie contract. O’Neill is likely the next player on the roster in line for an extension so the Vikings can keep him from reaching free agency. He won’t come cheap, either. The status and value of right tackles like O’Neill has been elevated in recent years. He’s benefiting this summer from the return of defensive end Danielle Hunter as a pass-blocking challenge in practice.