      Weather Alert

Monday August 12th “The Midday Report”

Aug 12, 2019 @ 11:28am

Listen back to The Midday Report from Monday, August 12th

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Five "place making" frames being placed throughout Mason City
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident