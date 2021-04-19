      Weather Alert

Monday April 19th KGLO Morning News

Apr 19, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday April 19th

 

For the latest

Trending
Arraignment date set for Mason City murder suspect
Iowa DOT moving toward bringing back rest stop fundraisers
Governor expected to sign new bill on ag trespassing
Clear Lake council to consider Starboard Square development agreement tonight
Mason City School Board to consider recommendation for district's new director of curriculum and instruction