Minnesota man charged with child endangerment, OWI after being stuck in ditch north of Clear Lake

Dec 18, 2019 @ 11:05am

CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man is in Cerro Gordo County Jail on child endangerment and OWI charges.

37-year-old John Geiger of Sartell was taken into custody on Tuesday night after his vehicle was located stuck in the snow in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue about three miles north of Clear Lake.

Court documents say Geiger had a three-year-old child in the vehicle and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Geiger’s blood alcohol content registered at .211, which is two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Geiger has been charged with child endangerment with substantial risk, second-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense possession of marijuana. He’s being held in jail on $5270 bond. 

