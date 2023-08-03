KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Minnesota man arrested after standoff in Nora Springs

August 3, 2023 6:31AM CDT
Share
Minnesota man arrested after standoff in Nora Springs

NORA SPRINGS — A Minnesota man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a nearly four-hour standoff in Nora Springs.

The Iowa State Patrol says Nathaniel Fritz barricaded himself in a house in Nora Springs and refused to comply with officers who were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant out of Minnesota. Fritz has been a fugitive in Minnesota since May 5th on a charge of domestic assault.

The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and negotiators responded to the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody without any injury and turned over to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

For the latest

Trending

1

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
2

Mason City man sentenced to 50 years for murdering woman, setting house on fire
3

Second north-central Iowa armored car guard accused of stealing thousands from ATMs pleads guilty
4

Owner of Clear Lake tanning salon accused of secretly recording customers sentenced to 45 days in jail
5

Players reminded to buy tickets early if they are wanting to play $1.25 billion Mega Millions contest