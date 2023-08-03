Minnesota man arrested after standoff in Nora Springs

NORA SPRINGS — A Minnesota man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a nearly four-hour standoff in Nora Springs.

The Iowa State Patrol says Nathaniel Fritz barricaded himself in a house in Nora Springs and refused to comply with officers who were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant out of Minnesota. Fritz has been a fugitive in Minnesota since May 5th on a charge of domestic assault.

The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and negotiators responded to the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody without any injury and turned over to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.