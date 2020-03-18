MercyOne says off-site COVID-19 testing clinic will start soon
MASON CITY A MercyOne North Iowa official says testing will start soon at a mobile clinic located at the North Iowa Events Center for those who think they may have the symptoms of COVID-19.
Senior Vice President Theresa Mock says they hope to have that open by this afternoon, but people must call in to be screened to see if testing for COVID-19 is necessary. “The idea behind this is if you do have screening that indicates that you are to be tested for COVID-19, you would be able to come there and stay away from the doctor’s office or the emergency room, and keeping you away from other sick people. There is however a limited number of tests, and so because of that, we are only testing people who meet specific criteria from the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
If you feel that you have the symptoms for COVID-19, you can call the CG Public Health hotline at 494-3546 or 494-3547 where you will be screened to see if you need to be tested. “If they feel that you are eligible to have testing done, we will want you to call Mercy Family Health Line where they will register you and give you the instructions where to go for the mobile testing site and next steps at that time. If you are emergently ill of course we want you to call us and go to the emergency room, but if it’s not an emergency, please stay at home and call CG health or Mercy Family Health Line to evaluate what your needs are.”
Mock recommends that if you are sick, self-isolation is the best thing to do. “If you’re having mild symptoms, 80% of people that do end up with COVID-19 will have the mild symptoms, they don’t require to be hospitalized, and they don’t require any treatment other than routine home care. If you’re having mild symptoms, we ask that you self isolate at home, regardless if you think it’s a cold, flu, or the COVID-19.”
Mock says those coming to the hospital with mild symptoms or less of sickness are putting a huge strain on their resources and capabilities. “Coming into the emergency room in that case will strain the healthcare resources that we need to treat the other 20% that are more vulnerable and are impacted by COVID-19. it also puts you at greater risk to both spread the disease or to contract it if you don’t have it. Please stay home when you don’t feel well. This is very key to flattening the curve and preventing that spike of infections.”
For more information, you can call the CG Public Health hotline at 494-3546 or 494-3547, and the phone number for the Mercy Family Health hotline is 428-7777,