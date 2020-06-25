MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s name being used in fraudulent check scheme
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says their name is being used in a fraudulent check scheme.
A statement says they were recently made aware that their name and address were being used in the fraud. They say consumers who receive a check from MercyOne North Iowa who have never been a patient should not deposit the check and should immediately report the incident to local authorities.
MercyOne North Iowa discovered the scheme earlier this week when three individuals, all living in Texas, received FedEx packages containing a check and indicating they originated from “MercyOne North” The individuals were suspicious that the checks were fake and called the medical center to verify.
Consumers who have questions should call MercyOne North Iowa’s billing department at 866-494-3001, option 2.
Click here to view an article from the Federal Trade Commission on these type of scams..