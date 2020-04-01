MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City Clinic announce agreement to enhance partnership
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Mason City Clinic have signed a professional services agreement to enhance the partnership between the two organizations.
With the agreement starting today, the Mason City Clinic will provide professional specialty services with clinics that will operate as outpatient departments of MercyOne. The services included in the agreement are: allergy & immunology; bariatric surgery; ear, nose, throat & allergy; gastroenterology; general surgery; interventional pain medicine; neurology; orthopedic surgery; plastic & reconstructive surgery; podiatry; psychiatry; and urology.
The ancillary departments such as imaging and physical therapy will remain under the Mason City Clinic operation.
The MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center has operated under a similar professional services agreement since 2013.
In a joint statement, the two organizations say the move will help bolster physician recruitment efforts and ensure strategic alignment. You can see the full statement below:
========
[MASON CITY, IOWA] MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Mason City Clinic have signed a professional services agreement, enhancing the partnership between the two organizations.
When the agreement becomes effective on April 1, the Mason City Clinic will provide professional specialty services with clinics that will operate as outpatient departments of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The ancillary departments, such as Imaging and Physical Therapy, will remain under Mason City Clinic operation. The services included in the agreement are:
- Allergy/Immunology
- Bariatric Surgery
- Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Podiatry
- Psychiatry
- Urology
The MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center, previously known as the Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute, has operated under a similar professional services agreement since 2013.
The two organizations entered into the agreement to bolster physician recruitment efforts and ensure strategic alignment. The goal of the agreement is to:
- Increase the number of providers to ensure continuity and expanded availability of specialty physician services in the region
- Improve outreach specialist physician coverage
- Improve ability to recruit new specialist physicians
- Coordinated governance structure to align with hospital strategic and operational needs
- Less confusion for consumers as many think it already is the same organization.
- Provide a complete range of health care specialty services to north Iowa and southern Minnesota under the MercyOne brand.
The psychiatry office operated by Mason City Clinic will move to the lower level of the Mason City Clinic building. All other of the impacted departments will remain in their current locations. Patients will continue to call and register for appointments in the same way they do now.
About MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
We, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, are a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping individuals live their best life. At more than 2,500 colleagues strong, our care providers and staff make health and happiness their highest priority, to get well—and stay well. Our clinics, medical centers and affiliates are never too far from home, allowing us to improve the lives of individuals and communities across the North Iowa area and beyond.
About Mason City Clinic
Mason City Clinic is a physician-owned, professional corporation of multi- specialists who provide care throughout the surrounding 14-county region of Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota.