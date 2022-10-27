Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County

DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County.

Iowa DOT and consultant staff will be present at the in-person meeting to discuss the project with no formal presentation being made. That will take place on Tuesday between 5:00 and 6:30 PM at the Dumont Fire Station.

A virtual presentation will be posted on the Iowa DOT’s website where people can experience a self-guided tour of the replacement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period.

You can find details of how to get to that virtual presentation below:

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between November 1 (around Noon) – November 14, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 3 Bridge Replacement”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed bridge replacement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment (due November 14) or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5106