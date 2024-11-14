Authorities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts recently detained a man from Fall River.
The Middletown Police Department’s affidavit and arrest warrant led the Rhode Island State Police and the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section to detain 47-year-old Stephen Evans on Friday.
The charges include possession with intent to provide Schedule I/II, evading a high-speed pursuit, and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.
Officers from the Massachusetts State Police on the scene took Evans into custody without incident.
There were no more details revealed.
Leave a Reply