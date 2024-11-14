A convicted felon from Ohio is facing many counts in Kanawha County after police said he carried a gun, kicked a dog unconscious, and had a big amount of fentanyl that he meant to sell.

Police have charged Jerry Green, 38, of Charleston with animal cruelty, possession of a handgun without authorization, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Police stated each of the three allegations is a felony and occurred on separate occasions.

Green went to a property on Delta Drive on November 2 to “collect a debt,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to police, Green entered the house without permission and proceeded through it with a revolver. When Green came and discovered the homeowner’s little puppy, detectives said he booted it in the head, causing the dog to “lay lifeless” on the floor until officers brought it to Kanawha Valley Veterinary Emergency Hospital.

Police were informed by hospital staff that the dog had suffered catastrophic brain damage.

Green, a felon convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Ohio in 2002, was found with a gun in August, according to authorities. Police also discovered that he had felony convictions in Ohio for aggravated robbery, possessing weapons while disabled, and attempted aggravated assault in 2016, as well as 2017 convictions for narcotics trafficking, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

Also in August, police reported that Green possessed around 29 grams of suspected fentanyl, which they believe was intended for distribution rather than personal use.

South Central Regional Jail is holding Green on a $33,000 cash-only bond.

