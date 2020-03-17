Mason City’s mayor proclaims state of emergency — listen back to today’s press conference here

Listen back to today’s press conference via the audio player below:
From: Aaron Burnett, City Administrator
Date: March 17, 2020
Subject: Mayor Schickel Declares State of Emergency in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – Mayor Bill Schickel declared a state of emergency in Mason City in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County but the proclamation follows the Iowa Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) notification of community spread of the virus in Iowa and recommendation of the immediate implementation of mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Through this proclamation, Mayor Schickel is prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people on public property or public right-of-way effective at midnight tonight and strongly suggests private gatherings of 10 or more people on private property should be avoided. The proclamation follows a statement last week encouraging social distancing.
The City Hall building will be closed to public access, suspending face-to-face and in-person payment transactions for the protection of residents and city staff. Specifically, City Hall will close at the end of the business day, Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed until further notice.
The Recreation Business Office located in Southbridge Mall will also be closed until further notice. The childcare services portion will remain open.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020 the Charles H. MacNider Museum will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff will continue to work and will be available to answer questions during this time via phone and email. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum will also discontinue youth and adult activities through April 10. The ceramics studio will remain closed during this time, as well as the Imagination Playground. Please follow the Museum online and on Facebook for daily art projects, lessons, and inspiration.
The Mason City Public Library closed to the public effective March 17 through March 28, 2020 (subject to change).
City staff in these buildings will continue to work and provide services to the public electronically, by phone, by mail, and when necessary, by appointment.
Utility Billing payment options during this period include:
- ACH (Automated Clearing House) and e-check automatic bill payments will continue as regularly scheduled.
- Payments can be made online at www.masoncity.net, click the ‘Utility Payments’ icon on the left side
- Checks can be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 10 First Street NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
- Payments can be dropped at the drop box located just west of City Hall.
Single use sanitation stickers will not be available to purchase at City Hall and instead will be available at area stores for purchase.
Bus passes will not be available for purchase at City Hall until further notice.
For information and questions related to City services and programs, please contact the appropriate City department or submit a request through the City’s Citizen Request Center at www.masoncity.net.
For information about Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit https://cghealth.org or https://masoncity.net.
The Call Center is operating from 8 am-4:30 pm, Monday-Friday for individuals with questions about COVID-19. The phone numbers are (641) 494-3546 or (641) 494-3547. Citizens can also call 2-1-1 for statewide information.
The City of Mason City will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions that support public health and reduce spread of COVID-19. The public will be updated as needed.
PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, one of the most important responsibilities of City Government is the
protection of the citizens it serves; and
WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020 a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency was issued to
coordinate the State of Iowa’s response to this outbreak and such disaster continues to
exist; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation
declaring that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national
emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a State of Public Health
Disaster Emergency; and
WHEREAS, Iowa Department of Public Health and Governor Reynolds has
recommended immediate implementation of several mitigation measures including
avoiding gatherings of events of more than 10 people, and
WHEREAS, Iowa Code and the Mason City City Code grants the Mayor powers in
emergency circumstances when public danger exists to take extraordinary steps to protect
the public health and safety; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Schickel, Mayor of Mason City, Iowa do hereby proclaim
the following;
I hereby determine that a state of emergency or public danger exists and direct that all
gatherings of 10 people or more on public property or public right-of-way are hereby
prohibited as of midnight tonight and any permits or permissions previously granted are
hereby rescinded.
This Proclamation of emergency and public danger is part of an ongoing response of the
City of Mason City to protect public health and safety and may be modified or
superseded with more restrictive proclamations at any time as circumstances warrant.
I further ask all citizens to follow the guidelines set out by Centers for Disease Control,
the Iowa Department of Public Health, and Cerro Gordo Public Health.
Whereupon I subscribe my name and the seal of the City of Mason City on this 17 th day
of March, 2020.
___________________
Bill Schickel, Mayor