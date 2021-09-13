Mason City’s city administrator, Chamber of Commerce executive director appointed to state boards
MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator and the executive director of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce are among Governor Reynolds’ latest appointments to state boards and commissions.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett was nominated for the Iowa Great Places Advisory Board. The 12-member board is made up of representatives from cities and counties, local government officials, cultural leaders, housing developers, business owners and parks officials to oversee the Iowa Great Places Program, which provides designation and supports the development of new and existing infrastructure intended to cultivate the unique and authentic cultural qualities of neighborhoods, communities and regions in the state.
Burnett’s term is for three years and is subject to Senate confirmation.
Chamber of Commerce executive director Robin Anderson has been nominated to be on the Iowa Arts Council, which empowers Iowa to build and sustain culturally vibrant communities by cultivating creativity, learning and participation in the arts.
Anderson’s term is for three years on the 16-member board.