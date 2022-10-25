Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business.

43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.

Varnish had pleaded not guilty in July and was scheduled to be tried on November 8th, but court records show that after a pre-trial conference on Monday that a plea change hearing has been set for November 15th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.