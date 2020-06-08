Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing rental truck
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with theft after not returning a rental truck has pleaded not guilty.
32-year-old Lacharr Robinson is accused of renting a truck last June from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie Texas and never returning it. Authorities say false license plates were placed on the truck and the truck’s appearance was changed.
Robinson is accused of driving the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental. Robinson was arrested in March and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
She was due in court next week for her arraignment hearing, but online court records show that she pleaded not guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on September 22nd.