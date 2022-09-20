Mason City woman pleads guilty to damaging Swaledale home

MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City woman who admits going into a Swaledale home earlier this summer and causing damage.

19-year-old Mercades Motz was accused of going into a home in Swaledale late on the night of June 28th and intentionally causing damage to the house and a vehicle totaling more than $1500.

Motz was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, as well as trespass causing injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor. Motz was originally scheduled to be in Cerro Gordo County District Court today for a plea change hearing, but she filed a written plea of not guilty last week to the second-degree criminal mischief charge.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, the state will recommend a deferred judgment with up to three years probation, a $1025 civil penalty, and restitution. Motz is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7th.