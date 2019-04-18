Mason City woman cited for animal neglect

MASON CITY — Authorities say a Mason City woman has been charged with animal neglect.

The Mason City Police Department says they executed a search warrant on March 13th at 831 5th Southwest to check on the welfare of several cats after city officials had received several complaints about cats that were not being properly cared for inside the residence. Police say during the search, two dead cats and three cats that were still alive were taken from the residence, but those three cats had to later be euthanized because of health issues.

Police on Wednesday charged Luella Scholl with two counts of animal neglect, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and an $1875 fine. Scholl was released from custody pending a future appearance in court.