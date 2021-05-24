      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of stabbing

May 24, 2021 @ 11:29am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another person.

Mason City police say they were dispatched to 324 1st Southwest at about 7:30 Sunday evening on a report of a stabbing. Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Arissa Ledvina and charged her with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Ledvina went to an apartment complex and demanded a resident open the door, the victim was physically assaulted with hands, fists and a large knife. The victim sustained lacerations to the head and arms and required stitches.

Ledvina is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail as she waits to be seen by a magistrate.

