Mason City teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

Feb 27, 2020 @ 11:30am

MASON CITY — A Mason City teen accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty.

Peyton Vandyke was charged earlier this month with second-degree sexual abuse after the Mason City Police Department had received a report in November of a sexual assault of a minor.  A criminal complaint states that the alleged incident happened several years ago when Vandyke was a minor.

Vandyke entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has scheduled Vandyke’s trial to start on April 7th.

If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, Vandyke would face up to 25 years in prison.

