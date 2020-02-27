Mason City teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A Mason City teen accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty.
Peyton Vandyke was charged earlier this month with second-degree sexual abuse after the Mason City Police Department had received a report in November of a sexual assault of a minor. A criminal complaint states that the alleged incident happened several years ago when Vandyke was a minor.
Vandyke entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has scheduled Vandyke’s trial to start on April 7th.
If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, Vandyke would face up to 25 years in prison.