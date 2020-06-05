Mason City police ask for help in catching vandal who spray painted racial slurs on downtown buildings
MASON CITY — Mason City police say racial slurs were painted on four downtown businesses late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
A statement from Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the department received reports of spray painting of racial slurs on the buildings of Brick Furniture; the law firm of Heiny McManigal Duffy Stambaugh and Anderson; LaJames College of Hairstyling; and Control Print. Brinkley says the conduct is detrimental to the narrative that is currently taking place in the community and that there’s no place for it here.
As part of the investigation, video footage of one of the incidents was captured and they’ve released still photos in hopes the community can identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about these cases or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lt. Rich Jensen at 421-3636 or information can also be shared through CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa by calling 800-383-0088 or reaching out to them through their Facebook page.