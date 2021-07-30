Mason City men charged with breaking into storage facility
Joel Jaspers
MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City men have been arrested after being accused of breaking into a storage facility.
A criminal complaint states that 43-year-old Joel Jaspers and 33-year-old Michael Anderson were found inside a storage unit at Atlas Storage at 704 6th Southwest. The complaint says the suspects cut through a padlock latch system to make entry into the unit.
Jaspers and Anderson were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years, as well as possession of burglar tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Both men are currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $7000 bond.