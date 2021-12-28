      Weather Alert

Mason City man who fled from residential treatment center back in jail

Dec 28, 2021 @ 5:40am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after not returning to a residential treatment facility earlier this year.

24-year-old Joshua Teeter was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Authorities say Teeter failed a random breathalyzer test administered by an Iowa Department of Corrections officer on August 31st, and after failing a second test 15 minutes later, he ran out the front door of the facility.

Teeter is now facing charges of escape from custody, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of violation of probation and one count of violation of parole. He’s being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

