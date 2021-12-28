Mason City man serving life prison sentence for kidnapping, rape dead
OAKDALE — A Mason City man serving a life prison sentence for kidnapping has died in prison.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 54-year-old Kenneth Ray Sharp died from natural causes Sunday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been taken due to chronic illness.
Sharp was convicted in November 1995 by a Cerro Gordo County jury of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, after he and another man were accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.
Sharp was sentenced to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole and went to prison on December 21st, 1995. He unsuccessfully appealed his sentence in 2008.