Mason City man sentenced to prison time on federal firearms possession charge

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Mason City man has been sentenced to almost four years in prison on a federal firearms charge.

38-year-old Joshua Wilmarth pleaded guilty to one count of possession of firearms by a felon after the US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office said he possessed a handgun and a shotgun in Cerro Gordo County in October 2021.

Prosecutors said Wilmarth was convicted of first-degree theft in 2003 and domestic abuse assault in 2020, making him ineligible to own or possess a firearm.

Wilmarth has been sentenced to three years, 11 months and 10 days in federal prison with credit for 80 days served. After serving his prison term, Wilmarth will be placed on three years of supervised release.