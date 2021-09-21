Mason City man pleads not guilty in shooting incident
MASON CITY — One of two people arrested after a shooting incident last month has pleaded not guilty.
The incident took place near the intersection of 4th and South Illinois on the afternoon of August 23rd with witnesses reporting someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then struck another vehicle that had two people inside. Nobody was injured in either vehicle.
Police located the vehicle that the gunfire came from at a local residence and after securing the area arrested 21-year-old Jacob Patterson without incident and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Police earlier this month made a second arrest, charging 19-year-old Courtney Smith assisted Patterson with presenting a firearm and pointing it at the vehicle, and then discarding the firearm in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Patterson was due in court for his arraignment hearing today (Tuesday), but court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty with his trial scheduled to start on November 2nd.
Smith is due in court for her arraignment hearing on September 28th.