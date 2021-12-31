Mason City man arrested after early Friday morning vehicle pursuit
MASON CITY — A Mason City man was arrested early this morning after a vehicle pursuit.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy attempted a stop shortly before 2 o’clock this morning at the intersection of 6th and South Washington for a traffic violation. They say 26-year-old Cody Dakin fled in the truck he was driving, with a pursuit going through the southeast and southwest areas of Mason City for about 10 minutes.
Authorities say after Dakin fled from the truck, it rolled down an embankment and ended up in a creek. Dakin was later arrested after a foot pursuit.
Deputies also took a passenger into custody but that passenger was eventually released without being charged.
Dakin, who was wanted on four failure to appear warrants in both Cerro Gordo and Worth counties, was charged with second-offense eluding, interference with official acts, and driving while revoked. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $2600 bond.