Mason City High School prepares for graduation
MASON CITY — After having their graduation parade over the weekend, the 2020 Class of Mason City High School now prepares for graduation ceremonies later this week.
Principal Dan Long says it will take place over two days, this coming Thursday and Friday. “We really have a personalized, kind of intimate, one family at a time approach for graduation. Students will still get the experience of walking across the stage, getting their diploma cover, getting their picture taken, hearing their name read. A difference would be is that it’s more of an up close and personal experience for our parents and their families than what they’ve had before.”
Long says after Thursday and Friday, they’ll be able to put together a full graduation ceremony video for everyone to see. “That real experience itself will still be there, and then in the process we’re able to record that over those two days and then put together a final product that everyone will be able to see graduation. So you’ll still have your senior speakers, you’ll still have some of the music, you’ll still be able to see the processional people walking across collectively. We try to tie some things in together. I think it will give us the ability to really share that out to maybe a wider audience than we’ve actually ever been able to do before.”
For more information about graduation, head to masoncityschools.org