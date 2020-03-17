Mason City CSD extends closure to April 10th

MASON CITY — After deciding back on Friday that they would extend spring break another week, the Mason City Community School District decided on Monday night that they would extend the date of being closed to April 10th.
A written statement from Superintendent Dave Versteeg says the school district will follow Governor Reynolds’ recommendation of a four-week closure and extend being closed.
The district will also implement an emergency food program starting today. A curbside lunch pickup for children ages 1-18 will be used at Roosevelt Elementary and Harding Elementary from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM daily. Parents do not need to be present if students are able to pick up the food themselves.
The free meal and snack is being provided for all children 18 and under living in Mason City. The school district says the plan is to provide the service weekdays while school is not in session, and they will continue to monitor and assess this need as they respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
If delivery is needed, you can contact the food service supervisor at 421-4501.
Any food is to be taken and eaten off of school grounds at the time of pickup, staff will not be available to interact and answer questions, students and parents will not be allowed inside the building to honor the need of social distancing, and due to federal mandates each individual receiving a meal needs to be present for pickup.
MASON CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Administrative Center, 1515 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401-6053
641-421-4401
Dave Versteeg
Superintendent of Schools
Providing quality education for ALL in a caring and responsive environment.
FROM: Superintendent of Schools, Mason City Community School district
DATE: March 16, 2020
RE: Emergency Closure Update – COVID-19
The Mason City Community School District has implemented the district’s emergency operating plan(s) and the administrative team is working diligently to get timely, important information out to our families as it becomes available in order to support our students. You can expect frequent communication from the district as we navigate this pandemic together as a community.
Emergency Food Service Program
A curbside lunch and snacks in a sack pick-up for your children ages 1-18 will be available at Roosevelt Elementary and Harding Elementary from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily starting Tuesday, March 17. Please check your email for more details regarding this program or visit the district website and social media.
Calendar Information and Timelines
At this time, Mason City Community School District will follow the recommendation from Gov. Reynolds and school closure will extend through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information form the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education and local partners.
Kick-Off to Kindergarten parent meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6 P.M. has been postponed.
High School Athletics: All spring activities of Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners – the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association – will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks. For additional information: https://www.iahsaa.org/march-16-2020-school-closures-suspend-iowa-high-school-spring-activities/
District Building Information
Administrative Center Office Hours: The Administrative Center will be open its normal operating hours, 8 a.m-4:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday), however it is recommended to conduct your business by phone or electronically if possible. Recommended, also, call/email before coming to the building to learn if the staff member you need is available.
Individual Building Hours:
Miscellaneous Other
Student Medicine: Arrangements for student medications needing to be picked are being made for this week. Further information will be provided when plans are in place.
Mental Health Services: If your student was receiving mental health services through the school based therapy program, more information can be found by calling Turning Leaf is currently offering Telehealth sessions for children who were previously receiving counseling services in their school building. Parents would need to call the Turning Leaf office and get a release signed and a session scheduled. Turning Leaf has the capability to send the release through docusign and get an electronic signature. Turning Leaf office is still open and are seeing patients in the office. Students with a current counselor can expect their counselor to reach out next week to consider options for services moving forward.
Questions/Concerns
If you have further questions or concerns related to your students during this emergency closure, please call the Administrative Center offices at 641-450-5001 or email sdeike@masoncityschools.org.
Remember, to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recommends the following actions:
● Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Important Links for your family:
Talking to Children About COVID-19 (Coronavirus): A Parent Resource
https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/health-crisis-resources/talking-to-children-about-covid-19-(coronavirus)-a-parent-resource
Iowa Department of Public Health
https://idph.iowa.gov/
CDC Website
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
Cerro Gordo Public Health
Front Page