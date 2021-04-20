Mason City council to address several items at meeting tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will consider a number of things at their meeting tonight:
== The council is being asked to approve a contract with Heartland Asphalt of Mason City for the Monroe Avenue street and utility rehabilitation project. Heartland was the only company to submit a bid for the project at $2.488 million, which is about $445-thousand or nearly 20% greater than the engineer’s opinion of cost. City Engineer Mark Rahm in a memo to the council says after analyzing the bid says the difference in unit prices were not extreme over the majority of the items, but there were several of the 70 items that when added up resulted in a considerable increase in the total cost of the project. Rahm says the nature of the project and the current bidding environment also likely contributed to the bid price. Rahm says the additional costs of the project would be funded with excess road use tax funds or funds remaining from other like-funded projects.
== The council will consider awarding a contract for a South Monroe Avenue pedestrian trail. Larry Elwood Concrete was the low bidder on the project at $45,617 for the construction of a pedestrian trail along South Monroe between 6th and 7th Streets Southwest.
== The council will also consider awarding a contract for the Eastbrooke Storm Water Mitigation project. Henkel Construction is the low bidder on this project at $389,410 which includes the construction of culverts and channel grading in the construction of a diversion channel, building a paved shared use path, a pedestrian bridge and turf restoration near the Eastbrooke subdivision.
The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in a virtual meeting. You can watch it by heading to masoncity.net.