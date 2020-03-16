Mason City & Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo & Worth counties make COVID-19 announcements
MASON CITY — A number of government agencies have made announcements regarding their plans in the COVID-19 situation:
== In Mason City, City Hall will remain open at this time but they are asking customers to avoid City Hall unless absolutely necessary. Citizens are encouraged to use the drop box located west of City Hall for water utility payments. When possible, try to conduct business over the internet or telephone. There is no plan to cancel tomorrow night’s City Council meeting at this time but residents are being strongly recommended to watch tomorrow’s council meeting via the livestream on the city’s website masoncity.net under streaming council meetings to ensure city business moves forward safely and efficiently.
== The Mason City Public Library will be closed starting on Tuesday through Saturday March 28th. The library will not be accepting material returns during the closure and due dates for materials will be extended beyond the closure. All library programs and meeting room reservations will be cancelled for the duration of the closure. The Library Board will meet in the Mason City Room of the library at 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, and the City Council will still meet at 7 o’clock Tuesday evening in the Mason City Room.
== The MacNider Art Museum will postpone youth and adult classes for the next week. The pottery studio will be closed starting on Tuesday along with the Imagination Playground and interactive areas. The museum will remain open, however you are asked to practice social distancing upon entry. Scheduled rentals will be allowed to continue at this time.
== Clear Lake City Hall will remain open and accessible to the public, however residents are being asked to limit non-essential visits to City Hall. Residents and visitors are encouraged to utilize online bill pay options, sign up for automatic payments, or use the drop box in the City Hall parking lot.
== The Cerro Gordo County Courthouse and other county offices will remain open at this time. The county though requests all citizens refrain from coming to the courthouse and other county offices if they can complete transactions and communications by e-mail, mail, or telephone when possible. The county will review the position as the circumstances change.
== Worth County offices will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday until further notice. The Sheriff’s Office will remain open to the public through the northwest door of the courthouse, with limited public access to the courthouse being still available through their office. The Clerk of Court’s office will still be open. The Board of Supervisors encourages the public to come to county facilities for essential purposes only. They also encourage calling ahead to determine if an in-person visit is necessary. The Worth County Treasurer’s Office requests citizens use their drop box to conduct business when possible, and there will not be any public access to that office at this time.