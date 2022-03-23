Man accused of robbing four Cerro Gordo County convenience stores in January pleads guilty
MASON CITY — Guilty pleas have been filed by a Britt man accused of robbing four convenience stores in Cerro Gordo County in January, as well as by one of three others who were accused of being accomplices.
23-year-old Houston Conway was charged with Class C second-degree robbery charges in the robberies of the YesWay at 1224 North Federal in Mason City on January 6th, the Casey’s General Stores at 202 US Highway 18 East in Clear Lake and at 813 North Federal in Mason City on January 23rd, and the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast on January 26th. Conway was also charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence.
Court records indicate that Conway has pleaded guilty to all four robbery charges with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dismissed. Conway is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3rd in Cerro Gordo County District Court and faces up to 40 years in prison.
Three others have been charged as being accomplices in the robberies. 29-year-old Alexa Cockrell of Britt pleaded guilty last week to one count of being an accessory after the fact as part of the Clear Lake robbery. She was sentenced by Judge Karen Salic to a two-year suspended prison term and was ordered to serve two years probation.
26-year-old William Rogers of Mason City was also charged with being an accessory after the fact in the Clear Lake robbery and is scheduled to be tried on that charge as well as two possession of a controlled substance charges on June 21st.
27-year-old Dustin Nesje of Mason City was arrested last week and charged with being an accessory after the fact, possession of methamphetamine and violation of parole. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 29th.