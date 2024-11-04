Gulf Coast states are ready for potential Tropical Cyclone 18, which is expected to hit the region late Friday. Officials say the system is now in the southern Caribbean and is moving northwest, with a high chance of intensifying into a tropical depression.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the disturbance will approach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico midweek and continue northwest. As the system approaches, it may bring heavy rain, strong gusts, and hazardous conditions to the shores of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The NWS warns that beach and marine hazards, such as hazardous rip currents, could pose substantial dangers to Gulf Coast towns. Tropical watches and advisories are in effect in sections of the Caribbean as the storm intensifies.

The NWS is urging residents in the Gulf region to monitor weather updates and prepare for potential severe storms by Friday. The NWS encourages coastal areas to remain watchful and heed any safety recommendations offered as the storm approaches.

