The Biden-Harris Administration has given its approval for more than $2.4 billion in aid to assist communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in South Carolina. This substantial funding, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is intended to aid local governments and individuals in their recovery efforts. South Carolina, along with other surrounding states, will receive a significant portion of the funds, which will be allocated towards property replacement, debris removal, and housing repairs. By offering this assistance, the administration demonstrates its dedication to helping residents regain a sense of normalcy following the devastating impact of these storms.

FEMA’s allocation of aid reflects its focus on both immediate relief and long-term reconstruction. Over $1.3 billion has been allocated to provide direct assistance to survivors, enabling them to rebuild their homes, replace essential belongings, and secure temporary housing. In addition, FEMA has earmarked over $1.1 billion for emergency protective measures and necessary debris removal, crucial for ensuring public safety and preventing further structural damage in the affected regions.

FEMA officials will continue to work closely with local authorities to assess the degree of damage and determine the best course of action. More than 1,400 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team members are now on the ground, traveling through areas, visiting affected families, and aiding with program application processing. Working directly with survivors, these teams guide them through the rehabilitation process and connect them to other options available through state, municipal, and voluntary organizations.

South Carolina has received more than $203 million in recovery funds for other crucial citizen support services like housing assistance. This aid has already benefited almost 204,000 households in the state, with many of them utilizing FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Through this program, nearly 3,700 South Carolina households have received temporary lodging in FEMA-funded hotels, providing a safe haven as they make future plans.

The agency’s support structure extends beyond cash help. FEMA has created ten disaster recovery centers in South Carolina, stretching from Abbeville to Winnsboro. These centers allow survivors to communicate directly with FEMA officials, asking questions, expressing concerns, and receiving personalized assistance with their recovery applications. 160 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance agents, stationed around the state, actively engage with the local community, guiding residents through the application process and resource access, in addition to the current facilities. For many who sustained significant hurricane damage, the support infrastructure has been critical.

FEMA recommends anyone affected to request assistance straight away. Residents in South Carolina, as well as those in affected areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, can begin their applications online at DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the quickest way to initiate recovery relief. Alternatively, survivors can phone 1-800-621-3362 or download the FEMA app. From food and water to storm-related repairs for homes and personal possessions, the method addresses a wide variety of basic needs.

For those with a unique or urgent need, the application process is flexible. Those who require immediate refuge may seek transitional sheltering assistance, which provides short-term lodging in hotels or motels until a more permanent solution becomes available. If Hurricane Helene’s power outages affect those who rely on medical equipment at home, they can also call the South Carolina Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to inquire about shelters for medical needs.

While Southeast communities continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, FEMA’s ongoing efforts give some continuity. FEMA’s efforts include debris clearance in addition to emergency protective measures in storm-damaged areas. Clearing roads, protecting structures, and decreasing hazards allows the agency to reduce additional risks and provide communities with a safer environment as they begin the reconstruction process.

These two hurricanes’ devastation led to an unprecedented demand for FEMA services. Nonetheless, the agency has responded rapidly, giving not just financial assistance but also crucial professionals who labor tirelessly on the ground to address the needs of storm survivors. FEMA’s response has been a lifeline for many individuals trying to rebuild their lives, with 80 Disaster Recovery Centers open in hurricane-affected areas and dedicated personnel ensuring access to help.

Other states to receive help

Support for North Carolina

FEMA has allocated over $200 million for assistance to over 121,000 families, along with various other forms of support. FEMA has also allocated more than $192 million for debris clearance and reimbursement of emergency protective measures throughout the state.

More than 6,700 households have stayed in FEMA-funded hotels and accommodations through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 405 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in localities offering assistance. In addition, 22 Disaster Recovery Centers have opened in Asheville (Mobile), Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Bryson City, Burnsville, Charlotte, Conover, Fairview, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lake Lure, Lenoir, Marion, Marshall, Morganton, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Swannanoa, Sylva, and Waynesville, where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with recovery. To find the nearest center, go to FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Hurricane Helene, FEMA has granted approximately $445 million in housing and other forms of assistance for over 133,000 households. Furthermore, FEMA has awarded more than $337 million in public assistance for debris removal and emergency response. In response to Milton, FEMA awarded more than $306 million in housing and other forms of assistance for approximately 191,000 families. Furthermore, FEMA has awarded about $631 million in public assistance for debris clearance and emergency response.

More than 14,700 households have stayed in FEMA-funded hotels and accommodations through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 487 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities ready to help. In addition, 22 Disaster Recovery Centers have opened in Bartow, Branford, Brooksville, Carrabelle (Mobile), Dale City (Mobile), Englewood (Mobile), Fort Pierce, Homosassa, Lake City, Largo, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, Orlando, Palmetto (Mobile), Perry (2), Punta Gorda (Mobile), Sarasota, Stuart, Vero Beach, and West Palm Beach to assist survivors of Debby, Helene, and Milton. Survivors can locate their nearest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should contact the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish, and Creole speakers are ready to answer your questions.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has granted approximately $198 million in housing and other forms of assistance for over 166,000 households.

There are 271 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in areas offering assistance. There are also 13 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Augusta, Baxley, Douglas, Dublin, Lyons, McRae–Helena (Mobile), Midway, Ocilla (Mobile), Sandersville, Savannah, Thompson, Valdosta and Waycross (Mobile) where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors can locate their nearest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can access resources such as shelters and feeding sites by visiting gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for Virginia

So far, FEMA has given the green light for housing and other forms of aid to more than 2,900 households, totaling an impressive $8.5 million.

There are currently 79 Disaster Survivor Assistance members actively providing support in communities. In addition, there are eight Disaster Recovery Centers available in Christiansburg, Damascus, Dublin, Independence, Marion, Pembroke, Tazewell, and Wytheville. These centers serve as a resource for survivors, allowing them to speak with state and federal personnel who can offer assistance throughout their recovery process. To locate the nearest center, survivors can visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents have access to various resources such as shelters and feeding sites. They can find these resources at Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has granted more than $16.6 million in housing and other forms of assistance for over 5,000 families.

More than 58 Disaster Survivor Assistance members are working in communities to provide assistance. There are currently five disaster rehabilitation centers operating in Elizabeth, Erwin, Greenville, Morristown, and Newport, where survivors can speak with state and federal officials to assist with their rehabilitation. Survivors can locate their nearest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to open donation centers. Visit TEMA’s website to see the constantly updated list.

Though the path to recovery in South Carolina and the rest of the Southeast will be long, towns are beginning to gain traction with the assistance of the Biden-Harris Administration. FEMA’s local presence and comprehensive humanitarian programs, along with the funds awarded, aim to assist victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods. As survivors work to recover, FEMA remains committed to providing support, resources, and, most importantly, hope.

Reference Article