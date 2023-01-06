Longtime Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO honored during retirement party

MASON CITY — The longtime president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Thursday as she has retired.

Robin Anderson was the head of the organization for 22 years. She spoke at the end of a short program during her retirement party. “I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss all of you. This has been a great job and an honor. I can sincerely say that I loved coming to work every day, some days more than others, but we have a great community, and I think North Iowa is on the move and has a bright future, so please please keep pushing forward.”

Mayor Bill Schickel has proclaimed today as “Robin Anderson Day” in Mason City. “Whereas, 22 years of distinguished and dedicated service to our community is deserving of appreciation and recognition. And whereas, her leadership has been given in the spirit of partnership, with vision, persistence, and joy. And whereas, her achievements include transformation of the landmark Historic Park Inn, restoration of the neighborhood by relocating the famed Egloff House, and bringing sparkle to downtown Mason City with the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion.”

Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham read from a proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds, declaring Thursday as “Robin Anderson Appreciation Day”. “Whereas, she led the Chamber to the Chamber of the Year designation in 2022 for the entire country by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, a major feat. And whereas, the Mason City community recognized her with the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2022 for her tireless work as she retires in 2022. Now, I therefore, speaking as and for Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, proclaim January 5th as Robin Anderson Appreciation Day for the entire state of Iowa.”

Colleen Frein was chosen to take over the president and CEO duties starting on January 1st.