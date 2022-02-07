Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen 10 months ago.
The department took a missing person report last week on 29-year-old Angela Bradbury, who was last seen at a location in Mason City. Bradbury is described as a white female, 5-foot-5-inches tall, about 115 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair. Bradbury has tattoos on her back, thigh and right side of her abdomen.
Anyone who has information on Bradbury’s whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000.