      Weather Alert

Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman

Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:49am

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen 10 months ago.

The department took a missing person report last week on 29-year-old Angela Bradbury, who was last seen at a location in Mason City. Bradbury is described as a white female, 5-foot-5-inches tall, about 115 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair. Bradbury has tattoos on her back, thigh and right side of her abdomen. 

Anyone who has information on Bradbury’s whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000. 

 

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
Connect With Us