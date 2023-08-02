KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Lake Mills man accused of sexual abuse, burglary

August 2, 2023 11:12AM CDT
LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man has been accused of sexual abuse and burglary.

Court records state that 62-year-old David Henderson allegedly entered an apartment in Lake Mills in the early morning hours of July 14th without permission and sexually abused a woman.

Henderson was arrested on July 21st and charged with: first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by ten years, and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Henderson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for August 15th in Winnebago County District Court.

