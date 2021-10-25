Klemme man sent to prison for homicide by intoxicated use in Wisconsin
BALSAM LAKE, WISCONSIN — A Klemme man has been sentenced to prison after being involved in a fatal collision in Wisconsin.
49-year-old Michael Barkema was charged after being involved in the accident on February 23rd of 2020. Barkema was driving a truck hauling a large trailer on a county road just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line, northeast of the Twin Cities metro area. Barkema was accused of turning in front of another vehicle, killing a woman. Court documents stated that Barkema failed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was at 0.28, three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.
Barkema pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release, and he’ll also have to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of extended supervision.