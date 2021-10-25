      Weather Alert

Klemme man sent to prison for homicide by intoxicated use in Wisconsin

Oct 25, 2021 @ 11:07am

BALSAM LAKE, WISCONSIN — A Klemme man has been sentenced to prison after being involved in a fatal collision in Wisconsin.

49-year-old Michael Barkema was charged after being involved in the accident on February 23rd of 2020. Barkema was driving a truck hauling a large trailer on a county road just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line, northeast of the Twin Cities metro area. Barkema was accused of turning in front of another vehicle, killing a woman. Court documents stated that Barkema failed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was at 0.28, three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Barkema pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release, and he’ll also have to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of extended supervision.

For the latest

Trending
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Mason City woman accused of multiple Floyd County burglaries given suspended sentence
Grassley vows to lobby Biden, GE, to build wind turbine blades in Iowa after TPI announces closing Newton plant
Northeast Iowa State Trooper who used to work at the Mason City post dies from injuries suffered in crash
Connect With Us