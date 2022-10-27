Kanawha man changes mind, now wants to be tried on sexual abuse, drug charges

KANAWHA — A Kanawha man who was scheduled to have a plea change hearing on Tuesday on sexual abuse and drug charges has changed his mind and now wants to be tried.

19-year-old John Deutsch is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in August of last year. The complaint says Deutsch gave the woman Xanax, which incapacitated her, and assaulted her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say the results of a sexual assault kit connected DNA to Deutsch.

A search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax as well as other drug paraphernalia. Deutsch was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and a controlled substance violation.

According to a court document filed on Tuesday in Hancock County District Court, Deutsch has indicated on the record that he did not wish to plead guilty or accept a plea offer from prosecutors. His trial is now scheduled to start on December 7th.