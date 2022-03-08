      Weather Alert

Iowa settles with eight men, victims of bathroom photo scandal

Mar 8, 2022 @ 5:46am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa will pay eight men working for the Iowa Department of Revenue just over $1 million to settle their complaints that they were secretly photographed by a male colleague in a restroom and that supervisors didn’t take the matter seriously. 

The State Appeal Board voted Monday to settle with the men who will each receive payments ranging from $70,000 to $200,000. The total state payout comes to $1.01 million. 

The state previously settled with three other men who had filed a federal lawsuit for $900,000. 

The man who took the photos, Kenneth Kerr, was fired, pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy and sexually motivated stalking and was sentenced to two years of probation.

