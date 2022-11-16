KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa part of opioid settlement with Walmart

November 16, 2022 10:51AM CST
DES MOINES — Iowa’s Attorney General has announced a settlement against Walmart after claims the company contributed to the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Tom Miller says a coalition of attorneys general have reached a $3.1 billion  settlement with Walmart after allegations the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

Iowa will receive nearly $20 million  from the settlement that Miller says must be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder. The settlement also includes court-ordered requirements for oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

This is one of several opioid settlements that have been reached — or are in negotiations.

