Iowa law mandates that campaign signs must be placed on private property
MASON CITY — As we turn into the stretch run of the 2020 general election campaign, people are being reminded on where they can place political campaign signs.
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says you need to make sure those signs are placed on private property. “Campaign signs are allowed on private property. They cannot be on city property, on right-of-way. If they are, we will refer that to the appropriate city, county or state agency, or the candidate, to have those removed.”
Persons with questions about campaign signs may contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board at iowa.gov/ethics.