Iowa fraternity suspended over hazing concerns

Nov 25, 2020 @ 10:50am
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A University of Iowa fraternity has been suspended for hazing, with a report citing verbal abuse and an incident where new members were required to drink dangerously high amounts of alcohol.

The university says the violations were by the Acacia Fraternity. The Cedar Rapids Gazette obtained an investigative report through a public records request. The suspension lasts through 2024.

One allegation said that in the spring semester, new members were ordered to stay in the fraternity house attic until they consumed alcohol that included 60 to 90 cans of beer, along with vodka and a gallon of a drink called Jungle Juice.

The report said several of the new members became ill after consuming so much alcohol.

