Iowa City man pleads not guilty to Floyd County high speed chase charges

CHARLES CITY — An Iowa City man arrested last month after a high speed chase in Floyd County has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on the evening of February 1st in the 2600 block of State Highway 14, with the vehicle speeding away, with the pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the vehicle went into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street.

55-year-old Wayne Watson was charged with eluding, second-offense OWI, driving while revoked, speeding, having an open container and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

Watson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to start on April 18th.