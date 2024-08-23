A missing Manassas Park, Virginia, mother, who has not been seen for over three weeks, now has her husband charged in connection with her disappearance.

Naresh Bhatt, 37, was taken into custody on Thursday morning following his identification as a person of interest in the case of his missing wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28. Authorities have charged him with the offense of “Prohibition Against Concealment of Dead Body,” which is a felony under Virginia law. This charge encompasses actions related to the transportation, concealment, or alteration of a deceased individual’s body.

Naresh Bhatt was captured on news cameras by 7News, a partner of WTOP, as he was led away in handcuffs at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday. Currently, he is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning in Prince William County’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Kafle Bhatt, a nurse from Nepal who immigrated to the country, disappeared on July 31.

According to a news release from the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Manassas Park police chief, the Department of Social Services has taken custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter.

The investigation into Kafle Bhatt’s disappearance is still ongoing, with the police determined to find her. They have not ruled out the possibility of pressing further charges in relation to the case.

Police arrested the suspect after obtaining a search warrant for the family’s residence on Heather Court in the Blooms Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday evening. The authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the evidence they discovered.

Kafle Bhatt disappeared on August 5, triggering a wave of community support for the young mother.

Sharma-Dahal, an immigration attorney, is currently collaborating with Kafle Bhatt’s family in Nepal to make arrangements for her mother to travel from Nepal and take care of the couple’s baby.

In contrast to the young mother’s isolation, the community has united to support Kafle Bhatt’s family, she said.

According to Sharma-Dahal, Mamta found herself in a solitary situation without any family members by her side.

According to Sharma-Dahal, she frequently encounters immigrants who have experienced abuse and find it difficult to seek assistance.

“They feel a sense of isolation in this place, despite the abundance of systems around them. It becomes incredibly challenging for them to comprehend and navigate through these systems,” she expressed.

Holly Wirth, a former colleague of Kafle Bhatt at the hospital, expressed her shock upon hearing the news of Thursday’s arrest.

“Today marked a moment of realization for me and our supporters. Even before the charges were made public, we understood that our focus needed to shift. Our primary goal is no longer solely to bring her home safe; it is now about bringing her home and providing support for her daughter,” Wirth stated. “I anticipate that the majority of our efforts will be directed towards seeking justice for her mother, rather than solely focusing on her rescue.”

Naresh Bhatt was arrested just a few hours after the police identified him as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance. It was reported that he was not cooperating with the authorities.

City of Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo informed the media during a press conference on Wednesday night that their investigators have already carried out more than 10 search warrants and conducted numerous interviews in relation to the case. Chief Lugo emphasized the commitment and dedication of his team, as they tirelessly pursue every lead, having received hundreds of them thus far.

Dick Uliano from WTOP provided coverage from the Manassas Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Uliano stated that the individuals he spoke to are frustrated and disappointed with the ongoing situation for the past three weeks. They believe that the case deserves more visibility and attention than it has received so far.

If you have any information, the police are urging you to get in touch with the department at 703-361-1136. Alternatively, you can anonymously submit tips to the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers by calling 703-330-0330 or visiting manassascrimesolvers.org.

