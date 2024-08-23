Cole and Preston Peirce, two 21-year-old twins from Hazelwood, have accomplished something remarkable. Despite facing formidable odds, they managed to secure their positions as elected delegates among a vast pool of Missouri Democrats. However, the challenges they have conquered to reach this point are even more inspiring.

“They both have autism. Preston copes with ADHD and anxiety, which affect their mental well-being. Additionally, they were diagnosed with a non-specified autoimmune disease when they were 13, causing them constant physical discomfort and frequent illnesses,” shared Jeremy Peirce, the father of Cole and Preston.

Instead of dwelling on their issues, Cole and Preston immersed themselves in the world of politics.

Cole reminisced, “I’ve had a passion for learning since I can remember, going all the way back to my early days in first grade.”

Their involvement was driven by their political interests. They actively supported Missouri Democratic candidates during their campaigns and even took on the role of student senators at St. Charles Community College.

Jeremy was amazed when his friends casually mentioned that they were rewriting the constitution. He couldn’t help but wonder how such a monumental task could even be accomplished.

In June, the twins took their political aspirations to the next level by campaigning to become delegates at the Missouri State Democratic Convention in Columbia.

