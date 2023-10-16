Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Nunn back Jordan for House Speaker

WASHINGTON — Three of the four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U-S House will support Ohio Representative Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

During a weekend fundraiser for Governor Reynolds, Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant said he would proudly support Jordan so the House can take action on important things that are happening in the world right now. Jordan is the second nominee after previous Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted 12 days ago.

On Saturday Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said it’s time for the House to select a speaker and get back to work so she’s supporting Jordan.

The Des Moines Register reports Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Le Claire backed Jordan during a private meeting of House Republicans late last week, but Miller-Meeks warns Jordan has to pick up support from about 55 House Republicans before he’d win a vote for speaker on the House floor.

Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull has not indicated who he has supported or will support to replace House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.