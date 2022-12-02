KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa receives $1.1 million award to help develop, rehab six homes

December 2, 2022 10:45AM CST
Share
Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa receives $1.1 million award to help develop, rehab six homes

MASON CITY — Habitat for Humanity of North-Central Iowa based in Mason City will be getting just over $1 million as Governor Reynolds has announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance home-ownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.

The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including 12 Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the state to assist in meeting local housing needs.

Reynolds in a written statement says home-ownership is the leading driver of wealth creation, and the investments announced will not only assist many Iowa families in opening the door to home-ownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they will work.

Six homes will be assisted through Habitat for Humanity of North-Central Iowa with a total award of $1,114,264.

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
3

Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
4

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
5

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July